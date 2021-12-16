Gauri Khan gazes lovingly at Aryan Khan, Jaya Bachchan blushes as Amitabh Bachchan hugs her in K3G behind-the-scenes pictures

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completed 20 years of release on December 14. To celebrate the milestone, many celebrities from the Hindi film industry recreated iconic scenes from the film on social media. Photographer Ayesha Broacha also took to Instagram and shared several behind-the-scenes pictures of the cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan.

In one of the pictures, Bachchan is sitting with his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan was also present on the set of the film, and was photographed with their son Aryan Khan, who played the role of a younger Shah Rukh. One of the photos also showed Shah Rukh and Amitabh rehearsing for a song sequence, which looks like “Bole Chudiyaan”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Broacha (@ayeshabroachaphotography)

A photo that showed Jaya Bachchan blushing as Amitabh hugged her from behind is a highlight. All the monochrome pictures are sure to send fans of the 2001 film on a nostalgia trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Broacha (@ayeshabroachaphotography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Broacha (@ayeshabroachaphotography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Broacha (@ayeshabroachaphotography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Broacha (@ayeshabroachaphotography)

Karan Johar kicked off the K3G 20 years celebration on December 7. Several celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Farah Khan, Johnny Lever and Jibraan Khan participated in the celebration.

Sharing a video, Karan thanked everyone for showering love on his film, and wrote on Instagram, “Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes…it’s all about loving your…family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!❤️❤️.”