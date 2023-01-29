scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Jyotika wraps filming for Hindi movie Sri: ‘One of the best crews I have ever worked with…’

Jyotika shared that working on the film Sri has contributed immensely to her growth as an actor.

JyotikaJyotika has wrapped up her portions for the upcoming film Sri. (Photo: Jyotika/Instagram)

Actor Jyotika has finished shooting for Sri, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, the film is directed by director Tushar Hiranandani. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Jyotika, considered to be one of the most prolific performers in Tamil cinema, said working on the film has contributed immensely to her growth as an actor.

”Wrapped up my portions for ‘SRI’ with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with… Thank u Tushaar n Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema.

”Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood… I learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is…. GROWTH,” she posted on Instagram.

(Photo: Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani/Instagram)

Sri is produced by T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. It also features actors Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 19:53 IST
