‘We pack up at 6 in South’: Jyotika, Sonakshi expose Bollywood’s double standards on Deepika’s 8-hr row

Whenever a successful South Indian star works in a Hindi project, questions comparing the two industries almost inevitably follow. During one such conversation, Jyotika candidly spoke about the stark differences she experienced between Bollywood and the Tamil film industry. The actress revealed that while Bollywood “shut its doors” on her after her first Hindi film failed, the Tamil industry continued to offer her opportunities despite an initial setback. She also reflected on healthier work culture practices in the South, wondering why Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour work shift became such a controversial issue.

Speaking to Times Entertainment, Jyotika shared: “When my first Hindi film didn’t work at the box office, Bollywood shut the door for me. However, when my first Tamil film didn’t work out, people looked up to my work and flooded me with options. That’s one major difference.”

However, the actress also acknowledged that Bollywood has evolved over the years, especially in the way women’s roles are being written. “Now when I have returned to Bollywood, I can see a change. The kind of scripts they are writing for women in their 40s, South is yet to explore that side. I feel they both have their pluses and minuses,” she added.

‘In South, we pack up after 6 PM’

Speaking about working hours on film sets, Jyotika pointed out how structured schedules are far more common in the South film industry. “I don’t know because in South we have our shifts getting over at 6. They pack up at 6 for 99 percent films. We start early morning — it is always like 7 to 6 or 9 to 6,” she said.

Sonakshi Sinha, who was also part of the conversation, questioned why actresses demanding shorter shifts continues to spark debate. “Why are we even questioning it yet? There are so many male actors who don’t work a minute beyond eight hours. Irrespective of whether their shot is done or not, they sit in their car and leave. Nobody questions them,” she said.

She further added: “Now, I feel if you are an actor and have reached a level where you are doing such good work and have been in the industry for long enough, it is okay to demand an eight-hour shift.”

ALSO READ | Rakul Preet Singh says ‘one-time cheating’ can be forgiven: ‘Life is too long’

Story continues below this ad

Jyotika agreed, especially highlighting the challenges faced by working mothers. “Especially when you are a mom,” she added. Sonakshi nodded in agreement and said: “Yes, especially after you have just given birth. It is okay. She deserves that.”

The two actresses are currently gearing up for the release of their courtroom drama series, System.

When Deepika Padukone walked out of two major films

Last year, Deepika Padukone found herself at the centre of industry-wide discussions after reportedly exiting two major projects — Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 with Nag Ashwin.

While Spirit reportedly became controversial over Deepika’s demand for an eight-hour work shift, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 sparked rumours around scheduling conflicts and demands for a higher pay cheque. However, following both controversies, several industry insiders and fans largely supported Deepika’s stance, especially considering she wanted to spend more time with her daughter after nearly two decades of working continuously and establishing herself as one of India’s biggest stars.

Story continues below this ad

Deepika recently also shared news of her second pregnancy through a heartwarming Instagram post featuring her daughter, Dua.