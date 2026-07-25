Jyotika backs CJP protest, demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation: ‘Proud of you Gen Z’

After more than a month of silence, actor Jyotika has spoken out strongly on the ongoing CJP protests, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign.” Her statement comes amid the increasing number of protests across the country where students of all age groups have banded together to demand the resignation of the Education Minister.

In her post, Jyotika wrote, “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and the future of our nation! I stand with accountability. I stand for a democratic India! I stand for a reformed education! Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as mothers we want to raise our children to be like you. Proud of you, Gen Z, for being unfiltered. You have proved that together ‘WE’ are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure. Thank you for making us fearless, CJP. Jai Hind.”