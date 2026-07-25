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Jyotika backs CJP protest, demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation: ‘Proud of you Gen Z’
Jyotika, in a strong statement supporting CJP protests, demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
After more than a month of silence, actor Jyotika has spoken out strongly on the ongoing CJP protests, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign.” Her statement comes amid the increasing number of protests across the country where students of all age groups have banded together to demand the resignation of the Education Minister.
In her post, Jyotika wrote, “Step down Dharmendra Pradhan. Resign. I stand with the students and the future of our nation! I stand with accountability. I stand for a democratic India! I stand for a reformed education! Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, as mothers we want to raise our children to be like you. Proud of you, Gen Z, for being unfiltered. You have proved that together ‘WE’ are India. Thank you for breaking the pressure. Thank you for making us fearless, CJP. Jai Hind.”
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Jyotika’s statement comes days after Suriya’s fan club released a message saying the actor had requested fans not to celebrate his birthday as a mark of respect for students protesting across the country. According to the statement, Suriya urged fans to keep the focus on the concerns raised by students rather than on celebrations.
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With her post, Jyotika joins several South Indian actors, including Prakash Raj and Kamal Haasan, who have criticised the government’s handling of the issue and expressed support for the protesting students.
The protest, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party, has brought together students from across the country to demand reforms following the NEET paper leak. The movement gained further momentum after educationist and engineer Sonam Wangchuk joined the demonstration on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike, which ended on Thursday.
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