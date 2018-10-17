Junglee teaser: Vidyut Jammwal flaunts his action avatar again

Junglee teaser: Vidyut Jammwal stars in this action-adventure film.

The teaser of Vidyut Jammwal’s upcoming film Junglee is out. The one-minute teaser starts with a voice over which narrates that this is the story of a unique family and a unique jungle. We see Vidyut’s character having a gala time with some wild animals (think of him as the grown-up Mowgli). But there are two sides to this story. The voiceover narrates that this isn’t the same jungle anymore. And we see Vidyut’s character fighting with some people.

The film is directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell, who has earlier directed Jim Carrey starrer The Mask. He has also helmed the 2002 film The Scorpion King.

Watch the teaser of Junglee here:

The synopsis on YouTube reads, “Junglee is a family-adventure film, the story revolves around Vidyut Jammwal’s character – a vet, who on his homecoming to his father’s elephant reserve, encounters and fights an international poachers racket.”

Junglee is being produced by Junglee Pictures.

Vidyut was last seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer Baadshaho. He is also working on Commando 3.

Junglee is scheduled to release on April 5, 2019.

