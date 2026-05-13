‘Even after two flops, I’m getting work’: Junaid Khan says he is getting films because of dad Aamir Khan

Nepotism has long been a buzzword in the glitzy world of Bollywood. With more star kids making their debuts in high-profile projects, the discussion continues. Recently, Junaid Khan, son of superstar Aamir Khan, added his voice to the debate. Junaid recently appeared in his father Aamir Khan’s production Ek Din, which flopped at the box office. This was Junaid’s second consecutive flop, after last year’s Loveyapa. His debut film Maharaj released on Netflix.

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, Junaid said producers tend to cast faces “they can sell”, which is why they are inclined to cast star kids as they are already recognisable faces. He added that they don’t necessarily cast the actor who is best for the film, but an actor who has the ability to sell a film.

“Producers have to sell their films, therefore, they will hire someone they can sell. Their priority is what they can sell, not what is best for the film. They are not looking at which actor suits the character best, but rather which actor can be marketed more easily.” He went on to call this approach totally wrong and emphasised, “For me, it’s not an insider versus outsider debate. It’s about not casting someone just because you can sell them. Cast someone who is right for the film.”

Acknowledging his own position in the industry, Junaid admitted that he receives plenty of opportunities thanks to his father. “The word ‘nepotism’ doesn’t irritate me because it’s true. I get a lot of work because I’m Aamir Khan’s son.” On a lighter note, when asked about his personal life, he joked, “Sir, abhi 2 flops ke baad kaam mil raha hai, kaam karne dijiye na.” (Sir, even after two flops, I’m getting work. Let me work first!”)

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About the failure of Ek Din

Junaid also reflected on the performance of his recent film Ek Din. “We were hopeful. But I guess it didn’t do well. It happens sometimes. It’s a film that I really liked; I really enjoyed it. I think we all really liked and enjoyed it, and I guess a lot of people did really like it, but most people didn’t. That happens sometimes,” he said.

Asked about his father’s reaction to the film’s performance, he explained that Aamir, who also produced Ek Din, often becomes deeply attached to the films he backs. “He is still hopeful. Even after all these years and seeing everything, it still really bothers him. But he keeps himself busy, goes back to work, and does it all over again.”

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Junaid Khan’s upcoming films

Junaid is set to star in the upcoming installment of Ragini MMS, Ragini 3, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia. It was recently reported that Aayush Sharma is also a part of the film.