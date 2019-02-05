Julia Michaels reaches out to Anushka Sharma: Apparently we are twins

They say everyone has at least six doppelgangers and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma was recently introduced to one of her own by the internet.

Advertising

Anushka and American singer Julia Michaels look quite similar. Julia, who is popular in her own right and has a verified social media account on Twitter, posted a picture of herself recently which went viral, at least in India.

OMG YES!! 😲 I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life 😂 https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

Post Julia’s photo update on Twitter and Instagram, the internet began comparing her to Zero actor Anushka Sharma, with users even asking both Anushka and Julia to check out each other’s social media accounts.

Looks like the two finally gave in to the demands of the digital medium as Julia Michaels tweeted a while ago, “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol.”

The Bollywood star was quick to respond to Julia’s shoutout and posted, “OMG YES!! 😲 I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our doppelgangers all my life 😂.”

Advertising

On the work front, post the box office failure of Aanand L Rai directorial Zero, Anushka Sharma has not announced any new project yet.