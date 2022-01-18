Juhi Chawla wishes Jay Mehta on his birthday with a video: ‘You mean the world to us’

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a fan-edited video on the occasion of her husband Jay Mehta’s birthday. The throwback video has Juhi and her family celebrating Jay’s birthday with a few photos of the couple as Juhi says some loving words about her husband.

Juhi shared the video with the caption, “Happy Birthday Jay 🤩🤩✨✨✨ You mean the world to us. A 1000 trees for you on your special day.”

Juhi can be heard saying in the video, “Undoubtedly it is Jay, it is my family which is just there for me when I can’t make up my mind about certain things. When I need guidance, I know Jay is my very best friend. I can turn to him for everything and anything. He is really the person who helps me clear my head. When I am not able to see things far, I find him having that wider vision, that wider perspective that I need at that moment. I am very grateful that he is there in my life.”

Juhi also shared a collage of photos on her Instagram story.

A few days ago, Juhi had revealed that actor Imran Khan had once proposed to her when he was just six years old. She recalled the adorable story on social media and wrote, “Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old..!!!!…. heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein..!!!! Happy Happy Birthday to my youngest suitor ever..!!!! A 100 trees for you Imran.” Imran played a small role in Juhi Chawla’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.