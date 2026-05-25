Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Juhi Chawla’s son Arjun graduates from Columbia, inducted into elite Phi Beta Kappa
Actor Juhi Chawla shared proud moments from son Arjun Mehta’s graduation ceremony at Columbia University and induction into elite Phi Beta Kappa, which is the US' oldest and most exclusive honours society.
Actor Juhi Chawla’s son, Arjun Mehta, recently graduated from the prestigious Columbia University, and the proud mom took to her social media to share some glimpses from the same. Earlier in 2023, Juhi’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta also completed her graduation from the Ivy league institution.
Juhi Chawla’s son, Arjun Mehta’s graduation
After sharing a clip on her Instagram story, Juhi shared more photos and videos from the special moment on Instagram. On Monday morning, Juhi posted a series of photos and videos from Arjun’s graduation ceremony held in New York and captioned it, “Columbia ‘26 🎓👏🏻 anddd initiated into the elite Phi Beta Kappa Society … many congratulationsssss Arjunnn!! Chalo … ab chutti 😂😅 … ⭐️⭐️⭐️💞💞💞🥳🥳🥳😄😄😄.”
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, being initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Society means a student has been selected for one of the oldest and most prestigious academic honor societies in the United States. This membership is offered to students who have demonstrated exceptional academic excellence, particularly in the liberal arts and sciences. It is considered a major achievement and recognition of outstanding intellectual performance at university level.
The post features Juhi, her multi-millionaire industrialist, Jai Mehta and a few more family members in the photos. Arjun can be seen dressed in Columbia University’s signature light-blue graduation robe and cap, along with a tie.
Juhi’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta’s graduation
This is not the first time the Chawla-Mehta family has celebrated a graduation at Columbia University. In 2023, Jahnavi Mehta graduated from the university with flying colours.
View this post on Instagram
Juhi Chawla often shares heartfelt moments featuring her children on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her proud journey as a mother. From celebrating daughter Jahnavi Mehta’s graduation from Columbia University to now cheering for son Arjun Mehta’s academic achievement, Juhi’s posts are filled with warmth, joy and emotional family moments. On their birthday too, Juhi has been sharing old and new photos of her kids.
View this post on Instagram
Juhi’s marriage
View this post on Instagram
Juhi Chawla married businessman Jay Mehta in 1995 in a private ceremony. The couple has two kids, daughter Jahnavi, born in 2001, and son Arjun, born in 2003.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05