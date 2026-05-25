Juhi Chawla’s son Arjun graduates from Columbia, inducted into elite Phi Beta Kappa

Actor Juhi Chawla’s son, Arjun Mehta, recently graduated from the prestigious Columbia University, and the proud mom took to her social media to share some glimpses from the same. Earlier in 2023, Juhi’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta also completed her graduation from the Ivy league institution.

Juhi Chawla’s son, Arjun Mehta’s graduation

After sharing a clip on her Instagram story, Juhi shared more photos and videos from the special moment on Instagram. On Monday morning, Juhi posted a series of photos and videos from Arjun’s graduation ceremony held in New York and captioned it, “Columbia ‘26 🎓👏🏻 anddd initiated into the elite Phi Beta Kappa Society … many congratulationsssss Arjunnn!! Chalo … ab chutti 😂😅 … ⭐️⭐️⭐️💞💞💞🥳🥳🥳😄😄😄.”