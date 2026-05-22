Juhi Chawla’s son Arjun Mehta graduates from Columbia University, follows sister Jahnavi

Actor Juhi Chawla is celebrating another proud milestone in her family. After daughter Jahnavi Mehta graduated from Columbia University in 2023, Juhi’s son Arjun Mehta has now also graduated from the prestigious Ivy League institution.

Juhi took to Instagram to share a video from Arjun’s graduation ceremony in New York. The clip captured the moment his name was announced over the loudspeaker at the packed outdoor convocation venue.

Dressed in Columbia University’s signature light-blue graduation gown and cap paired with a dark tie, Arjun is seen confidently walking up the steps toward the main stage as cheers erupted from the audience.

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As the announcer called out Arjun Mehta’s name, loud applause, whistles and celebratory cheers from friends, family members and fellow graduates filled the venue. Arjun then walked across the stage and shared a warm handshake with a university official dressed in a maroon academic robe, marking the completion of his academic journey.

Sharing the proud moment online, Juhi captioned the video, “Proud graduate of Columbia 🌟🎓😁”

Juhi Chawla’s daughter also Columbia university graduate

This is not the first time the Chawla-Mehta family has celebrated a graduation at Columbia University. In 2023, Jahnavi Mehta graduated from the university with flying colours and also earned a place on the prestigious Dean’s List.

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At the time, Juhi had shared a photo from Jahnavi’s convocation ceremony and written, “Proud and happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

Speaking about Jahnavi in an earlier interview with News18, Juhi had praised her daughter’s academic achievements and passion for cricket.

“One shouldn’t be praising one’s own kid, but she is a brilliant kid and boasts of a praiseworthy academic record. She did great in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams, too, and topped History in India. In IB, she topped her school. At Columbia University, she is on the Dean’s List,” Juhi had said.

“She’s so much into cricket! She lights up when she talks about cricket – players and the nitty-gritty of the sport. Sometimes I wonder where all this knowledge comes from! I find it very surprising. This is what she has chosen for herself, so I can’t really take the credit for it. It all comes rather organically to her.”

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Juhi had also spoken about how relieved she felt that Jahnavi chose a path away from acting.

“I see many star kids trying to make it big in Bollywood. They are trying to be on the screen as actors and I feel it’s a lot of pressure on them. You don’t know if your next assignment, should you get it, will be successful. And then there is the scrutiny on social media. It’s all a lot to deal with,” she added.

Juhi planted 500 trees on Arjun’s birthday

Last year, while celebrating Arjun’s birthday, Juhi had shared a series of throwback and recent pictures with him on social media. She had also hinted at planting 500 trees for his well-being and happiness.

“Happpyy Birthhddaayyy Arjunnn!! God Bless You … Love You. 500 trees for your Haapppyyy and Heaallthhyy life (sic),” she had written.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

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Juhi Chawla married businessman Jay Mehta in 1995 in a private ceremony. The couple has two children — Jahnavi, born in 2001, and Arjun, born in 2003.