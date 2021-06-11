Juhi Chawla says she is not against 5G: ‘All we are asking is if 5G is safe’

Actor Juhi Chawla has cleared the air about her suit against the introduction of 5G technology in India. In a video posted recently on social media, Juhi clarified that she isn’t against 5G, but wants assurance from authorities that the technology is safe for everyone, including kids and senior citizens.

She said in the video, “In the noise and chaos of the last few days, a very important message got lost. The messsage is that we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it. All we are asking is that the authorities certify 5G is safe. Please publish your studies and research on it in the public domain so that our fear vanishes. We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old and infirm, and for flora and fauna. All we are asking is if 5G is safe.”

The Delhi High Court had last week, dismissed the suit filed by Juhi Chawla against introduction of 5G technology in India and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on her and two other appellants.

Also read | Juhi Chawla on suit against 5G: Have been talking about radiation for the past 10 years

Last week, Juhi Chawla had shared a video on Instagram. In the video, she said, “From the past 10 years, I have been talking about safe cellphone use, radiation and I have raised awareness about these things. Why did I do that? Our phones work on radio waves, which are only increasing in our environment. Now, 4G to 5G is a very big leap. Radiation will increase exponentially. Everything in moderation is fine, but when in excess, then we get to know its consequence. You feel the ill effects of it. These radiations, which have been spread over us for last 20-25 years, has anyone researched about them? Read about it a little more and I hope you are convinced and you join me.”