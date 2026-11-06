Juhi Chawla makes an appearance as Roop Suhana Lagta Hai gets a folk remake in Apple campaign

The 1994 film The Gentleman, starring Chiranjeevi and Juhi Chawla, is back in the spotlight, more than three decades after its release. Its popular song “Roop Suhana Lagta Hai”, featuring Juhi, has found a new interpretation in Apple’s Diwali campaign, Step Into the Light. The actor also makes an appearance towards the end of the festive film, sporting different traditional looks, including a striking purple ensemble.

The film is set against the picturesque backdrop of Tijara Fort, a restored 19th-century royal palace in Rajasthan. It features a series of elaborate dance sequences, with performers dressed in traditional ensembles inspired by India’s rich textile heritage. Juhi appears towards the end of the film.

The campaign uses a folk interpretation of Roop Suhana Lagta Hai, composed by Anu Malik for The Gentleman. The song was sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chithra, with lyrics by Indeevar. Interestingly, the Hindi film was a remake of Shankar’s 1993 Tamil film Gentleman, and the melody was adapted from AR Rahman’s Ottagathai Kattiko from the original.

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In Apple’s film, the familiar melody has been given a fresh treatment, with dancers from Big Dance Centre performing choreography that blends traditional and contemporary movements. The costumes bring together textile traditions from across the subcontinent, including Mashru, Varanasi brocades and Chanderi.

Speaking about the campaign, Sanjay Garg said, “Diwali, for me, is the biggest festival of the year. It represents a change in weather where we welcome winter in the company of people we love.”

He also explained how the idea evolved from celebrating physical sources of light, such as diyas, to capturing the optimistic feeling associated with being in the light.

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What was The Gentleman about?

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, The Gentleman was released in theatres on November 18, 1994. The action drama starred Chiranjeevi as Vijay, a man who runs a small business but secretly steals large sums of money to fund a school where students can pursue professional education without paying hefty donations. Juhi played Roshni, who falls in love with Vijay and eventually learns about the real reason behind his criminal activities.

The film also featured Paresh Rawal, Laxmikant Berde, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Harish Kumar and Heera Rajagopal. It was the Hindi remake of the 1993 Tamil film of the same name, which starred Arjun Sarja and was directed by S Shankar.

Juhi Chawla’s journey in Bollywood

Juhi Chawla, who won the Miss India pageant in 1984, made her acting debut with Sultanat in 1986. However, her breakthrough came with Mansoor Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988), in which she starred opposite Aamir Khan. The film became a major success and established her as one of the most popular actresses of her generation.

She followed it up with films such as Swarg, Bol Radha Bol, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Aaina, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Darr. Her performance in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke won her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She subsequently featured in popular films such as Yes Boss, Ishq, Deewana Mastana and Duplicate.

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Juhi also experimented with unconventional roles in films such as Jhankaar Beats, 3 Deewarein, My Brother… Nikhil and Gulaab Gang.

In recent years, she has appeared in films and streaming projects such as Sharmaji Namkeen, Hush Hush and The Railway Men. She was also part of the ensemble cast of Sanatta: The Silence (2025).