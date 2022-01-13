Juhi Chawla reveals Imran Khan proposed to her at the age of six: ‘My youngest suitor ever’

Juhi Chawla has revealed that actor Imran Khan proposed to her when he was 6! Imran, who’s celebrating his 39th birthday on Thursday, received probably the most adorable wish from Juhi on Instagram.

Juhi shared a collage on her Instagram handle including one picture of Imran when he was a little boy. In the caption, she wrote, “Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old..!!!!…. heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein..!!!! Happy Happy Birthday to my youngest suitor ever..!!!! A 100 trees for you Imran…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

We know that Juhi had an incredible onscreen pairing with Aamir Khan, and Imran being Aamir’s nephew seems to have met Juhi when she was doing several films with Aamir in the 90s. This explains how Imran must’ve met Juhi, and eventually ‘proposed to her’.

Imran, son of Aamir Khan’s sister Nuzhat Khan, played a young Aamir in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Imran later did movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara.

Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti (2015) opposite Kangana Ranaut. Though he made his directorial debut with short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, he’s stayed away from acting for nearly eight years.