Juhi Chawla reshares video of her first TV serial before Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak: ‘I kept forgetting my lines’

It was time for a nostalgia ride for actor Juhi Chawla on Saturday as she came across a clip from the TV show, Bahadur Shah Zafar, starring her as Noor Jehan. The show came out long before Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak brought her stardom, and was telecast on Doordarshan.

The clip was originally shared by a fanclub. “Can you guess? Its before Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak! So young @iam_juhi,” they wrote with the video which has the actor dressed up as the Mughal queen and talking to the actor presumably playing Jehangir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

“B R Chopra ji’s serial where they gave me an important guest appearance. It was a 1 day shoot, I remember I was very very new & sooo nervous that during the shot I kept forgetting my lines. Ravi Chopraji was directing & he didn’t lose his patience even once, he was very kind,” the actor responded.

A former beauty queen, Juhi acted in Sultanat and a Kannada film in 1986 but found stardom with QSQT (1987), also starring Aamir Khan. Produced by BR Chopra, the TV show also starred Ashok Kumar, Raj Babbar and Mukesh Khanna. It was telecast in 1986 and was based on the life of the last Mughal king Bahadur Shah Zafar who was exiled by the British to Rangoon in British-controlled Burma (now Myanmar) following his involvement in the first armed uprising by Indians in 1857.