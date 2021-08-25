Juhi Chawla, Preity Zinta’s cricket match is ‘almost as entertaining’ as the real IPL, watch video

IPL matches keep viewers on the edge of their seats, but it looks like the celebrities who own some of the IPL teams have tonnes of fun behind the scenes. In a recent video shared by Juhi Chawla, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, we saw a glimpse of this fun.

In the video, Juhi is playing cricket with Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta. Their game does not look like a serious match but something that gives them a chance to have some fun together.

Juhi Chawla shared the video with the caption, “Preity & I are almost as entertaining as the Real IPL !! 👻😜🙊 See You All Soon 💫.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)

IPL 2021 was suspended midway due to Covid-19. The season is set to resume on September 19.

In a recent conversation with indianexpress.com, Juhi Chawla shared how she was so excited to see her daughter Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan take a keen interest in IPL. She spoke about the photo of the duo at the previous IPL auction that went viral and said, “When I saw the picture of the two of them at the auction, I was so grateful to God that in their own unique way, and with their own free will, our children had taken over, what we had started.”

Juhi will next be seen in Sharmaji Namkeen which marks the last screen appearance of late actor Rishi Kapoor.