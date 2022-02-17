Juhi Chawla pens a heartwarming note on daughter Jahnavi’s love for cricket, IPL: ‘Her knowledge astounds me’

Juhi Chawla, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders with Shah Rukh Khan, lauded her daughter’s interest in the Indian Premier League in an Instagram post. Sharing that ever since Jahnavi was a little girl, she developed a keen interest in cricket. The actor shared that every time the sport is discussed, her daughter’s face lights up, giving a glimpse of her happiness and enthusiasm. “Her knowledge on the topic is astounding to me,” wrote the proud mother.

Sharing that Janhavi started to understand the ‘intricacies of the game’ by listening to commentators, Juhi Chawla recalled an incident during a family holiday a few years back. “When she was about 12 years old , we were in Bali on a family holiday . At the hotel was a coffee table book , the size of (what used to be) a thick telephone directory , remember those ..?? It had the life stories , achievements , records , a sort of almanac , of allllll the cricketers of the world .. In the few days that we spent at the hotel , in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter , she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover …!!! It was so unusual and so intense . Which 12 year old girl does that I wondered …? As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased. When cricket is discussed , her face lights up , she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic , is to me , astounding .,” she wrote while sharing a beautiful video capturing their many sweet moments together.

The actor further hailed her daughter for being the ‘youngest person’ to be allowed a the IPL auction table three years back, when she was just 17. Thanking the CEO of the team, for allowing her to participate in important discussions, Juhi revealed how Janhavi has been nicknamed ‘coach’.

She wrote, “Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago , she was just 17 . Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last Auction , and this time Suhana joined them . It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore , our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views . He fondly calls her ‘ Coach’.”

Juhi Chawla maintained that her daughter is ‘just like a young intern’ training at the KKR camp. As a mother though, she feels proud, blessed and happy to see her ‘little girl’ be where her heart is. The actor ended the note calling Jahnavi ‘extremely bright , has a long way to go , with Gods grace , she is on her way’.