Juhi Chawla on suit against 5G: I have been talking about radiation for the past 10 years

Actor Juhi Chawla has responded to the criticism she received for filing a lawsuit against the implementation of 5G in India. Juhi said she hopes people will be convinced about her argument and join her cause after researching more about radiation from 5G wireless networks.

The first virtual hearing of the lawsuit took place before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. After filing the suit against the implementation of 5G wireless networks, the actor had shared while she was not against technological advancements, she believed there was sufficient reason to believe that the radiation was ‘extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of people’.

Juhi Chawla on Tuesday evening took to Instagram to share a video of herself explaining to her followers why she decided to file the lawsuit. The actor began by addressing her critics who believed she just woke up to the much-debated 5G network.

“I read some tweets. Some people offered me strength, praised me that I am going to do the right thing. Then I saw some memes. I had a good laugh. I must applaud the creativity. I always wonder how people think so much so fast. It was very interesting. Some people said, ‘Oh, you woke up today and filed a suit.’ To them, I want to say that I didn’t wake up today. From the past 10 years, I have been talking about safe cellphone use, radiation and I have raised awareness about these things. Why did I do that? Our phones work on radio waves, which are only increasing in our environment. Now, 4G to 5G is a very big leap. Radiation will increase exponentially. Everything in moderation is fine, but when in excess, then we get to know its consequence. You feel the ill effects of it. These radiations, which have been spread over us for last 20-25 years, has anyone researched about them? Read about it a little more and I hope you are convinced and you join me,” Juhi said in the three-minute-long video.

Meanwhile, the virtual hearing of the lawsuit faced repeated interruptions from unknown persons, who sang popular songs from Juhi Chawla’s movies. Someone entered the virtual courtroom on WebEx platform at least thrice and started singing songs like “Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat” and “Ghoonghat ki Aad Se”. The users appeared with names like ‘Manisha Koirala’ and ‘Jahnvi’ on the screen.