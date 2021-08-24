Juhi Chawla on daughter Jahnavi, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s keen interest in IPL: ‘Our children have taken over what we started’

Internet went crazy when a few months ago Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan and Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi Mehta were seen sitting beside each other at the IPL auction at the Kolkata Knight Riders’ table. Life came full circle for many 90’s kids, who grew up obsessing over Shah Rukh and Juhi’s on screen pair and also idolising their real life friendship.

After starring in several successful films, Shah Rukh and Juhi cemented their friendship by launching a production house, Dreamz Films Unlimited, in 2013. While that fell apart a few years ago, the two stars, along with Juhi’s husband Jai Mehta, bought the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). So, while the audience is used to seeing SRK or Juhi at the IPL auction ceremony every year, it was in for a pleasant surprise to see their kids take over their duties.

How did Juhi react seeing kids fill in for them? “Many little things come to mind,” the actor said, adding, “One was, how amazing is nature! In a glimpse, Aryan looked like a young Shah Rukh and Jahnavi resembled me so much!”

The actor further shared that both Jahnavi and Aryan follow cricket religiously and have a commendable understanding of the game. “I was so glad the children are taking a keen interest in the team. They are not being pushed to do this, they are doing it because they truly wish to. They both keenly follow the sport. Jahnavi wakes up at odd hours of the night, to watch cricket matches in different parts of the world,” Juhi told inmdianexpress.com.

Towards the end, Juhi said that she couldn’t be happier that their kids have “taken over” what she and SRK began years ago. “When Jahnavi discusses cricket, her whole being lights up. I am always shocked at how aware of the technicalities of the sport she is. When I saw the picture of the two of them at the auction, I was so grateful to God that in their own unique way, and with their own free will, our children had taken over, what we had started…,” she said.

While Jahnavi stays away from limelight, Aryan is constantly surrounded by speculation that he would soon join Bollywood. In fact, Aryan’s close friend Ananya Panday has mentioned how she see a future director in him.