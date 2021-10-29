scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 29, 2021
MUST READ

Juhi Chawla on Aryan Khan’s bail: ‘It’s a big relief for everybody’

Photos of Juhi Chawla from outside the court had her smiling ear to ear. Juhi and Shah Rukh Khan have been close friends and also co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
October 29, 2021 8:33:00 pm
juhi chawlaJuhi Chawla at Mumbai Session Court. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Juhi Chawla on Friday signed a Rs 1 lakh bond in Mumbai’s sessions court as a surety for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Talking to the media, Juhi said she is happy that Aryan will finally walk free after spending three weeks in jail. She told ANI, “I’m just happy that it’s all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it’s a big relief for everybody”.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan cried ‘tears of joy’ after son Aryan got bail, was having coffee after coffee: Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi
juhi chawla aryan khan Juhi Chawla outside Mumbai Sessions Court. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) juhi chawla Juhi Chawla talked to the reporters outside the court. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The photos of Juhi Chawla from outside the court had her smiling ear to ear. Juhi and Shah Rukh have been close friends and also co-own Kolkata Knight Riders.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The Bombay High Court has released a 5-page order with bail conditions. The court also said that Aryan Khan and the co-accused are not to leave the country without prior permission and shouldn’t make any statement regarding the court proceedings before media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, akshay kumar, vicky kaushal, yami gautam
Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement