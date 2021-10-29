Juhi Chawla on Aryan Khan’s bail: ‘It’s a big relief for everybody’

Actor Juhi Chawla on Friday signed a Rs 1 lakh bond in Mumbai’s sessions court as a surety for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Talking to the media, Juhi said she is happy that Aryan will finally walk free after spending three weeks in jail. She told ANI, “I’m just happy that it’s all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it’s a big relief for everybody”.

Juhi Chawla outside Mumbai Sessions Court. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Juhi Chawla outside Mumbai Sessions Court. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Juhi Chawla talked to the reporters outside the court. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Juhi Chawla talked to the reporters outside the court. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The photos of Juhi Chawla from outside the court had her smiling ear to ear. Juhi and Shah Rukh have been close friends and also co-own Kolkata Knight Riders.

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. The Bombay High Court has released a 5-page order with bail conditions. The court also said that Aryan Khan and the co-accused are not to leave the country without prior permission and shouldn’t make any statement regarding the court proceedings before media.