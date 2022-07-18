Juhi Chawla on 25 years of Yes Boss: ‘Didn’t realise we were making memories’

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Yes Boss completed 25 years of its release on Monday. As fans celebrated its silver jubilee, Juhi took to Instagram to reminisce about her time shooting for the film. Thanking the team, she mentioned how the ‘lovely film’ is being watched by millions even today.

Posting a fan-made video of the 1997 film, the actor wrote, “Didn’t realise we were making memories .. I just knew we were having fun … no words to thank the Yess Boss team enough , Azizji , Shah Rukh , Aditya , Johnnybhai , Sarojji for her choreography , our music directors Jatin-Lalitji, with melodious Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet and soulful lyrics from Javed Akhtarji …. for making such a lovely film watched by millions even today .. and thank you God for these priceless moments in life.💕🙏😇🌟Humbled everyday 😇🙏🏻.”

Fans were quick to shower the post with love. While most fans called it their ‘favourite film’, one of her followers wrote, “this one has a soft spot in my heart.” Another fan commented, “😢brought such fond sweet memories ❤️ So much beauty n sweetness you 😮😍😢,” as another wrote, “A very special movie which gave a lesson to be grounded. Excellent movie !!! Love it❤️❤️ and offcourse my most favourites SRK and Juhi❤️.” A few of them also requested Juhi Chawla to sign another film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Earlier in the day, Kashmera Shah also penned a heartfelt note thanking Shah Rukh Khan and Aziz Mirza for being helpful and patient during the shoot of her debut film.