Juhi Chawla files suit against 5G implementation in India

The much-debated 5th-generation (5G) wireless network is set to be implemented in the next few years around the world. A section of the population has been against the use of this technology given its after-effects. Now actor Juhi Chawla, who is also an environmental activist, has filed a suit against the implementation. The actor shared that while she is not against technological advancements, ‘we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.’

The actor shared, “We are not against the implementation of technological advancements. On the contrary, we enjoy using the latest products that the world of technology has to offer, including in the field of wireless communications. However, whilst using the latter kind of devices, we are in a constant dilemma, because after doing our own research and studies regarding the RF radiation from wirefree gadgets and network cell towers, we have sufficient reason to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.”

In a statement, Juhi Chawla’s spokesperson shared that the suit has directed the concerned department to certify that 5G technology is safe for humankind and all kinds of animals and birds. It also demanded a study that the implementation would be safe not just in current times but also in the near future.

“The present suit is being instituted in order to seek a direction from this Hon’ble court to the arrayed Defendants, to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of organisms, to flora, to fauna, and in support thereof, to produce their respective studies regarding RF radiation through mobile cell towers, and if not already conducted, to also conduct an efficient research, and without participation of private interest, and to subsequently furnish the report and declare whether or not the implementation of 5G in India would be safe, keeping in regards the health and safety of the present and future citizenry on India, including little children and infants, as well as infants of generations to come,” read the statement.

What is 5G technology and where does India stand in the race?

5G or fifth generation is the latest upgrade in the long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband networks. 5G mainly works in 3 bands, namely low, mid and high-frequency spectrum — all of which have their own uses as well as limitations. On par with the global players, India had, in 2018, planned to start 5G services as soon as possible, with an aim to capitalise on the better network speeds and strength that the technology promised.