Juhi Chawla supports Lalit Modi’s plea to move IPL to January away from ‘the harshest heat’

Juhi Chawla, co-owner of the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders, has backed IPL founder Lalit Modi’s plea to move the traditional window of the league from April-May to a “better” Indian climate in January. The actor, who co-owns KKR along with her husband and businessman Jay Mehta and longtime co-star Shah Rukh Khan, claimed that IPL is now in a position to influence the cricketing calendar, instead of being dictated by it.

“The IPL no longer needs to find its place in the cricket calendar. It has earned the right to influence it,” wrote Juhi on her X handle on Monday, while reposting Modi’s plea. “So why keep playing the biggest cricket tournament on the planet in the harshest heat? And if the calendar is being reconsidered, why not January instead of April-May? Better conditions. Better cricket. A better experience for everyone overall,” she argued.

“The IPL has evolved. Perhaps its calendar should too now!,” concluded the actor, along with the hashtag #JustAThought.

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While Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta hold about 45% of the total stakes of KKR, Shah Rukh Khan remains the majority owner. They jointly acquired KKR back in 2008, ahead of the first season of IPL, which was won by Rajasthan Royals later that year.

Before Juhi, Lalit Modi took to his X handle on Monday to claim, “The IPL does not need a window. It creates its own.” He argued that since IPL is a domestic tournament owned and operated by the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI), it doesn’t need permission to secure a window from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“The IPL is no longer a tournament trying to find its place in world cricket. World cricket must recognise the place the IPL has already earned. I know this better than most. I created the IPL when many believed it would never work,” added Modi, reminding everyone how IPL disrupted the entertainment space in India back when it was launched over 18 years ago.

“Film releases were postponed, prime-time television was disrupted and entertainment schedules were rewritten. The IPL didn’t ask Bollywood for a window. Bollywood adjusted to the IPL. Now imagine the IPL choosing its own optimal calendar,” said Modi, claiming that IPL has become to cricket what English Premier League became to football.

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“My proposal is to seriously examine moving the IPL from the increasingly punishing April–May heat, with two alternatives: a January start or a carefully structured October–April competition calendar,” wrote Modi. Juhi backed the first option. “The IPL was never built to follow the market. It was built to change the market,” he added, urging the BCCI to act with confidence and exercise its powers.

Juhi Chawla’s Kolkata Knight Riders journey

Kolkata Knight Riders, the team co-owned by Juhi Chawla, Jay Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan, had an initial drought in the IPL, before finally securing their first victory in 2012, followed by another one two years later in 2014. Juhi claimed on a SoundCloud chat that she initially blamed KKR’s black jersey, designed by Manish Malhotra, for being “inauspicious” and bringing bad luck to the team.

“Somehow, I have this thing about colours. I believe in symbols, in good energy, and not-so-good energy. I had something against that black — I just felt the colour wasn’t contributing to the team’s energy. When things were really bad, I came down hard on it. I said, ‘No, we have to change the colour. Something’s not right.’ I told Jai, and I pushed him. And among other things that they changed, I was really glad they changed the colour. Whatever they changed it to, I said, ‘Do what you want — but not black. It’s not going to stay black.’ And somehow, even that worked,” recalled the actor.

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Juhi was also instrumental in getting KKR its slogan of “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo”. Since they needed a Bengali mind to come up with the slogan for the Kolkata team, she connected Shah Rukh Khan with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who came up with that catchy and iconic line. Juhi had worked with Ghosh in the 2003 musical comedy Jhankaar Beats.