Juhi Chawla says Aryan, Jahnavi and Suhana are ‘present and future’ of KKR, has a query for Shah Rukh Khan

Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi was seen participating in this year’s IPL auction ceremony. The actor’s daughter was accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan’s kids – Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. Jahnavi, Suhana and Aryan marked their presence in the place of Juhi and Shah Rukh, and represented themselves as the new faces of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the recent Indian Premier League auction. The team is jointly owned by the two stars.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Juhi opened up on how she felt watching her daughter Jahnavi on screen. When asked if we can tag them as the future of KKR, Juhi said, “Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best.”

Earlier this year, Juhi spoke about how Jahnavi’s interest in cricket started right from the time when she was a kid. “When she was about 12 years old, we were in Bali on a family holiday. At the hotel was a coffee table book. It had the life stories, achievements, records, a sort of almanac, of all the cricketers of the world. In the few days that we spent at the hotel, in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter, she sat and read that book cover to cover! It was so unusual and so intense. Which 12 year old girl does that I wondered? As the years have passed, her interest in the game has only increased. When cricket is discussed, her face lights up, she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic, is to me, astounding,” she captioned a video that featured some of her favourite moments with daughter Jahnavi.

Juhi and Shah Rukh Khan have been friends for several years. Apart from being business partners, the two have shared the screen space in many films, including Darr, Yes Boss, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and others. However, its been years since they were seen on screen together. When quizzed if there is any possibility of them starring in a film in the future, Juhi replied, “Arre! I hope so. Why don’t you pose this question to Shah Rukh. Agli baar wo saamne aaye toh unko bolo ki zara Juhi ke saath kaam karo. (The next time you meet him, please ask him to work with me)”

Later, Juhi was joined by Sharmaji Namkeen director Hitesh Bhatia. He said he will be “more than happy” to jump at the opportunity to star Shah Rukh with Juhi.

Juhi is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen, which sees her sharing the screen space with late actor Rishi Kapoor. “In a certain way, I have been a Rishi Kapoor fan myself. I wish he was there throughout the film. It is such a wonderful film for him. I am very grateful and happy that I could work with him in his last project. It is a heartwarming lovely subject. It is a film you can watch with your family. I am at loss of words. I don’t have the right words,” she said.

Hitesh added, “It is truly indeed a tribute to him. When you will see the film, you’d know why everyone has come together to complete this film irrespective of the hurdles and difficulties. It is a tailor made role for him. Everyone just knew that I cannot go to anyone else.”

Sharmaji Namkeen is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.