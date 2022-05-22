Jugjugg Jeeyo trailer: This Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani film has Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham vibe, but with a twist

The makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo dropped the trailer of the film on Sunday. Starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the film brings a twist to the usual theme of family entertainers. With the first glimpse of Jugjugg Jeeyo, we feel like we have entered into a big fat Punjabi wedding. Too many people, too much glam, foot-tapping dance tracks, happy vibes. However, not everything is happy in this world of Karan Johar’s production venture.

We have heard of comedy-of-errors, dramedies but Jugjugg Jeeyo is a ‘divorce comedy’. Varun and Kiara are in a bad marriage and want a divorce. But Varun’s character learns that even his father (Anil Kapoor) wants to break his marriage with his wife (Neetu Kapoor). Varun also meets Anil’s character’s girlfriend, played by Tisca Chopra. In the trailer, one also sees Neetu Kapoor commenting about how a broken marriage is a result of many tired and unfinished quarrels between a couple. So far, it looks like Jugjugg Jeeyo is a modern, twisted take of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Introducing the film, Karan Johar had earlier mentioned how Jugjugg Jeeyo is a “family reunion you can’t miss.” He said the film is “filled with surprises, emotions and a whole lot of drama.” Anil Kapoor captioned his post, “Family reunions happen to be my most favourite thing in this whole world, but I bet you have never experienced something quite like this one.” Neetu Kapoor, who is making her silver screen comeback with the Raj Mehta directorial, assured that the audience will see glimpses of their own family in the film. “You’re going to see a whole lot of your own family, in between our jokes, laughs and more,” she said in one of her social media posts.

Jugjugg Jeeyo marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen after seven years. She was last seen in Besharam, which featured her late husband Rishi Kapoor and son-actor Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, talking about the film, Neetu Kapoor said that she “made some lovely friends… gained confidence, which was so needed at that time.” She stated that the film will always be special for her.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, mentioned how he feels like a newcomer, given it’s his first film after the pandemic. Calling it a ‘long, tough, happy, emotional journey’, he wrote, “My first film back in the theatres after the pandemic. Feel like a newcomer. Don’t think there’s any better way for me to start than comedy and have the honour of teaming up with the @anilskapoor sir and @neetu54 ma’am. My hardworking talented partner in everything in this one @kiaraaliaadvani. Also @manieshpaul paaji love and we are introducing our gudiya @mostlysane. Thank u @raj_a_mehta it’s been a long tuff happy emotional journey but we are here brother. The freaking day is here. Thank u @karanjohar and @apoorva1972 Ul are my family and @azeemdayani the mastermind . Let’s do this JMD rocks.”

Jugjugg Jeeyo is set to release on June 24, 2022.