Monday, August 15, 2022

Jugjugg Jeeyo to re-release in theatres on Independence Day

Multi-starrer film Jugjug Jeeyo was earlier released in theatres on June 24 and was an instant hit.

August 15, 2022 3:00:52 pm
Family comedy-drama Jugjugg Jeeyo has been set for another theatrical run in the country from Monday, Dharma Productions has announced. Starring an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the film was released in theatres on June 24 this year.

The Karan Johar-led production house shared the news of the film's re-release on the 76th Independence Day in a post on Twitter on Sunday night.

 

“#JugJuggJeeyo India! You asked. We heard. They’re back on the big screens!Celebrating the strong bond of family starting from this #IndependenceDay and through the festive week – as the JugJugg Jeeyo parivaar comes back to the big screens!” the banner tweeted. According to a poster, shared by the Dharma Production, the movie is releasing in “select PVR Cinemas across India”.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Jugjugg Jeeyo follows Kuku (Dhawan) and Naina (Advani), on the cusp of divorce who pretend to be happily married till his younger sister Ginny’s wedding festivities are completed. Little does Kuku know, his father Bheem, played by Anil Kapoor, is cheating on his mother Geeta (Neetu Kapoor) and planning to divorce her. Jugjugg Jeeyo also featured actors Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Talking about the film’s success, Anil had told News Nine, “It has been very heart-warming. My character, Bheem, is being appreciated. It was not an easy role — he bears shades of grey which can be negative. I wanted to give my best. I am really happy that people could understand and relate to him on several levels. I would like to thank Karan Johar and Raj Mehta for offering me such a character.”

The movie raised over Rs 100 crore at the global box office during its run in theatres. It premiered on streaming service Prime Video on July 22.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 03:00:52 pm

