Jugjugg Jeeyo’s ‘The Punjaabban Song’ could be the new wedding anthem. Watch teaser

The makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo are all set to release the first song from the film ‘The Punjaabban Song’ on Saturday and a teaser from the video was shared with the fans on Friday. The song is set during a wedding and appears to be a dance number.

The promo was shared with the caption, “SAARI DUNIYA MEIN JI HIT HAI PUNJABI SACH!🔥🕺🏻

The first song of JugJugg Jeeyo – #ThePunjaabbanSong is out tomorrow. Stay tuned and get ready to groove like never before with your entire family!”

Earlier, Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq had accused the makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo for copying his song without due permission. Abrar shared on Twitter, “I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.”

Music label T-Series, however, responded that they have acquired the song legally. Their statement read, “All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents.”

Jugjugg Jeeyo is a family comedy that stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul among others. The film releases in theatres on June 24.