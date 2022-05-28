JugJugg Jeeyo’s The Punjaabban Song: Varun Dhawan stakes claim on Abrar Ul Haq’s rehashed track

JugJugg Jeeyo’s first track, titled The Punjaabban Song, is out. The song, composed by Tanishq Bagchi, is a rehashed version of Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq’s ‘Nach Punjaban’, which came out in 2002. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, ‘The Punjaabban Song’ is an energetic dance number which has the potential to become a wedding season favourite. While Anil, Neetu and Kiara look look wondering, it is Varun Dhawan who shines. He performs with aplomb and his energy is infectious.

The song has been sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy. It has been written by Tanishq Bagchi, and Abrar Ul Haq has been credited as well. Fans also showered the song with love. “This masterpiece was made years ago by abrar ul haq. Hats off to the legend. Tanishk has also done an amazing job and gippy paa g ki singing to awesome hai,” a comment read. Another fan praised the actors’ chemistry in the song, heaped praise on Varun for his dancing skills. “This Song is just amazing. I am addicted to this song, VD’s looks, dance, moves and everything. He is just perfect,” the comment read.

Earlier this month, right after the trailer of the film launched, Abrar accused producer-filmmaker Karan Johar of stealing his song “Nach Punjaban.” Abrar took to Twitter to claim he has not sold his song “Nach Punjaban” and “producers like Karan Johar” should not copy songs. He also threatened legal action. His tweet read ,”I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar.”

However, T-Series replied to Abrar’s claim and stated they followed proper legal procedure to recreate the song. “All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents,” a part of the statement read.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is a joint production between Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. It also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on June 24.