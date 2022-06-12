Jugjugg Jeeyo song Duppata: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani’s party track could find a way to your playlist. Watch video

One cannot doubt Varun Dhawan’s impeccable dancing skills, and he makes sure to show it off in Jugjugg Jeeyo’s new song “Duppata.” Sung by Diesby, Chapter6, “Duppata” is a rehash of “Dupatta Tera Satrang Da,” which has been written by Shamsher Sandhu and sung by Surjit Bindrakhia. “Duppata” also features Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul. The song is set in a glamourous party where Varun Dhawan takes to the dance floor and is later joined by Anil Kapoor, Maniesh and Kiara.

This is the third remake song in the film. The makers have so far released three songs — “The Punjababban Song”, “Rangisari” and now, “Duppata.” Earlier this year, “The Punjaabban Song” was mired in controversy. “The Punjaabban Song” is a remake of “Nach Punjaban”, sung by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq. Haq in a tweet claimed that Dharma Productions and Karan Johar have plagiarised the song. While T-Series had mentioned that they have the copyrights to the song, Haq tweeted that he would still be going to the court to file a case against the production house.

Ul Haq in a video said, “A lot of fans have been asking me ‘why didn’t you go to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song Nach Punjaban?’. The answer is, yes I am going to the court, don’t worry.”

He added that merely giving credit is not enough as he never sold the song and didn’t give anybody rights to use it. “It belongs to me and I’ll get it back, God willing, and I’m coming to the court. See you there,” he added.

Meanwhile, the team of Jugjugg Jeeyo has been busy promoting the film. It marks Neetu Kapoor’s comeback to silver screen after Rishi Kapoor’s demise. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, will release on June 24 in cinemas.