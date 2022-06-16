Jugjugg Jeeyo’s Nain Ta Heere is another love song where harassment is disguised as love. Watch video

The makers of Jugjugg Jeeyo released a song titled “Nain Ta Heere” on Thursday. Sung by Guru Randhawa and Asees Kaur, the Vishal Shelke composition follows the love story of Varun Dhawan’s Kukoo and Kiara Advani’s Naina.

The video is a generic love montage that we often see in Hindi movies. We also see a forced kiss that is basically harassment played like innocent love, which seems extremely problematic. In the age where the conversation around consent should be increasing, this depiction on-screen seems careless.

Before “Nain Ta Heere”, the makers had released “The Punjaabban Song”, “Rangisari” and “Duppata”, which were all recreations. “The Punjaabban Song”, which is a recreation of “Nach Punjaban” sung by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq, was mired in controversy. Haq, in a tweet, claimed that Dharma Productions had plagiarised the song. While T-Series mentioned that they have the copyrights to the song, Haq tweeted that he would still be suing the production house.

Jugjugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli, Elnaaz Norouzi and Tisca Chopra. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Jugjugg Jeeyo releases in theatres on June 24.