JugJugg Jeeyo movie release and review LIVE UPDATES: Varun Dhawan calls it ‘most massy Dharma film’

JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, releases on Friday. The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. The Raj Mehta directorial is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The film has already received a thumbs-up from several Bollywood stars, including actor Neha Dhupia, and filmmakers Siddharth Malhotra and Sharan Sharma. Calling Karan a game-changer, Neha wrote on social media, “There is something about watching a great film before the release, this being one, you can share what a great film it actually is. Juggjugg Jeeyo is all things wonderful, and funny and entertaining.”

JugJugg Jeeyo marks the acting comeback of Neetu Kapoor. Talking about the same, Anil Kapoor said, “We have known each other for many years. She’s been like a family member, so obviously it was very sad when Rishi sahab left us. When Karan said that she will be a part of the film, I was very happy. What was great was that when she came on the set, we never felt the heaviness of the whole situation. She never made us feel that. She is a very wonderful and brave lady. I am so happy that she is working, and I feel fortunate that her first film (after comeback) is with me. It has been great for the film, great for all of us, and a wonderful opportunity for me.”