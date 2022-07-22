JugJugg Jeeyo is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s JugJugg Jeeyo has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. JugJugg Jeeyo is a family comedy about infidelity and couples stuck in loveless marriages.

Talking about the film’s OTT release, Varun Dhawan said in a statement, “JugJugg Jeeyo has been a fantastic experience, all thanks to the amazing cast, team, and the love the film has received from the audience. Playing Kuldeep Saini was challenging but fruitful. It is a character that I’ve never played before, and thus it holds a special place in my heart. The film witnessed a very successful run at the box office and now I’m delighted that starting today, viewers can enjoy JugJugg Jeeyo from the comfort of their homes on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that needs to be seen by all and I am thrilled that the film will reach a global audience across 240 countries and territories.”

Neetu Kapoor, who made her acting comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo, added, “From day 1, we knew that we were creating something special with JugJugg Jeeyo. However, little did we know how successful the film will go on to be. Every single member of the cast and crew have given their heart and soul and I am pleased to know that our labour of love will reach an even wider audience with Amazon Prime Video.”

The Raj Mehta directorial released in theatres on June 24. It went to earn over Rs 130 crore worldwide.

JugJugg Jeeyo, also starring Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Kolhi and Tisca Chopra, was jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.