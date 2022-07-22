scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

JugJugg Jeeyo is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, a family comedy about infidelity and couples stuck in loveless marriages, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 22, 2022 9:37:02 am
JugJugg Jeeyo- Neetu Kapoor- Varun Dhawan- Anil Kapoor- Kiara AdvaniJugJugg Jeeyo is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PR Handout)

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's JugJugg Jeeyo has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about the film’s OTT release, Varun Dhawan said in a statement, “JugJugg Jeeyo has been a fantastic experience, all thanks to the amazing cast, team, and the love the film has received from the audience. Playing Kuldeep Saini was challenging but fruitful. It is a character that I’ve never played before, and thus it holds a special place in my heart. The film witnessed a very successful run at the box office and now I’m delighted that starting today, viewers can enjoy JugJugg Jeeyo from the comfort of their homes on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that needs to be seen by all and I am thrilled that the film will reach a global audience across 240 countries and territories.”

Neetu Kapoor, who made her acting comeback with JugJugg Jeeyo, added, “From day 1, we knew that we were creating something special with JugJugg Jeeyo. However, little did we know how successful the film will go on to be. Every single member of the cast and crew have given their heart and soul and I am pleased to know that our labour of love will reach an even wider audience with Amazon Prime Video.”

Also read |I just want to keep myself happy and occupied: Neetu Kapoor

The Raj Mehta directorial released in theatres on June 24. It went to earn over Rs 130 crore worldwide.

JugJugg Jeeyo, also starring Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Kolhi and Tisca Chopra, was jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Dhanush walks the red carpet in veshti, hugs Vicky Kaushal at The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai
