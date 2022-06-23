JugJugg Jeeyo first reviews are in: Neha Dhupia calls it ‘all things wonderful and funny’, says ‘Karan Johar is a game-changer’

Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of JugJugg Jeeyo in Mumbai recently, and have given the film a thumbs up. The family entertainer stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce.

Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared several celebrity reactions to the film, from actor Neha Dhupia, filmmakers Siddharth Malhotra and Sharan Sharma. Neha wrote, “There is something about watching a great film before the release, this being one, you can share what a great film it actually is. Juggjugg Jeeyo is all things wonderful, and funny and entertaining. Each one, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are all so good,” she ended the post by calling KJo a ‘game-changer’.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl filmmaker Sharan Sharma wrote, “Humour, drama, insight. JJJ has it all. Hats off to Raj Mehta for making such a terrific film. A full on entertainer for everyone. Congrats to the entire team.” Siddharth Malhotra wrote that Varun Dhawan has ‘killed it’ at comedy and that Kiara Advani is a ‘boss on a roll’. He also praised Neetu Kapoor’s grace and called Anil Kapoor an ‘eternal rockstar’.

It should be noted that each of these three has worked with Karan in the past.

Considering that Bollywood has had a rather dry streak at the box office, there is hope that JugJugg Jeeyo will follow in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s footsteps and become a hit. In an interview with PTI, director Raj Mehta said that the lackluster performance of Hindi films have “added to the nervousness”. He said, “There are new theories coming out every week about what kind of films will work or won’t. Some say the trend is of big films, some say that’s not the case entirely. There’s a lot of uncertainty, I don’t think anyone knows what’s going to work. Does that add to the anxiety? Absolutely.”

“Because you can never be confident that you’ve made a film that’s going to do well. This is my second film, I’m following up a successful debut, so there’s that pressure as well. But the times are such that you don’t know what is going to work,” Mehta said. The director had made his debut with the film Good Newwz.

Jugjugg Jeeyo releases on June 24.