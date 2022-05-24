Jugjugg Jeeyo: Writer accuses Karan Johar production of plagiarism, says ‘doesn’t suit a production house to do chori-chakaari’

Karan Johar’s upcoming production venture Jugjugg Jeeyo has been attracting a lot of attention ever since the trailer released for all the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq accused the makers for copying his song in the film. The singer took to Twitter and claimed that he has not sold his song “Nach Punjaban” and “producers like Karan Johar” should not copy songs. He also threatened legal action to claim damages. However, T-Series quashed the claims and stated that the label has “legally acquired” the rights to the song.

Now, a new case has surfaced on the internet. A writer, named Vishal A Singh, has claimed that the film’s story is copied from his story that he had sent to Dharma Productions in 2020 in hope to collaborate with the production house. In a thread on Twitter, Vishal accused Karan Johar and his production house of stealing his story idea for Jugjugg Jeeyo.

“Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them. And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar,” he tweeted.

Vishal also tweeted the screenshots of the mails he sent to Somen Mishra, the Head of Creative Development (Script) at Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and the Head of Fiction at Dharmatic.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Kahaani achchi lage agar.. baat karo.. haath milaao.. saath milke banaao? (If you like the story, talk to me and make it with me?) It doesn’t suit any reputed banner or for that matter.. any production house to do Chori – Chakaari. If it can happen to me.. it can happen to anyone in the #HindiCinema industry.”

Meanwhile, Somen Mishra reacted to Vishal’s claims. Without taking names, Somen tweeted that the concerned person must sue and stop threatening on Twitter. “We do not comment on speculation and hearsay. Our legal team has not received anything,” he concluded his Twitter post.

Dharma Productions has not officially responded to Vishal’s claim. Meanwhile, the makers as well as the actors of the film are busy in promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo. The Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar starrer, which marks Neetu Kapoor’s comeback, is set to release on June 24.