JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection day 2: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani film shows solid growth, here’s how much it minted

Karan Johar-bankrolled JugJugg Jeeyo is on a high as its box office numbers gained almost 40 per cent on second day of its release. After earning Rs 9.28 crore on its opening day, the film is estimated to have minted close to Rs 12 crore on its second day. As per trade analysis, with a good word of mouth, the Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani movie could go on for a bigger collection on Sunday.

Apart from the young B-town stars, the Raj Mehta-directed family drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

JugJugg Jeeyo had received a solid pre-release booking. Film producer and trade expert Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “JugJugg Jeeyo is a bit urban, typical Dharma glossy film. So, it will get a good start in Delhi, Punjab, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Mysore, and the top 20 cities.”

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the wide release of more than 3300 screens has ensured that there are enough tickets available for viewers. The film also got off to a good start at the overseas box office as it grossed around 500k dollars on its very first day and is heading towards a weekend cumulative of more than two million dollars.

While the weekend is the perfect time to watch a family entertainer, JugJugg Jeeyo’s real test begins post-Monday. With most Bollywood films failing to have an impactful run at the box office, all eyes will be on this Dharma Productions biggie in the coming week.