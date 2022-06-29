JugJugg Jeeyo box office day 5: Dharma’s romantic drama holds steady, eyes Rs 50 crore in week one

Dharma Productions’ romantic drama JugJugg Jeeyo is holding steady at the box office. After a moderate drop on Monday, the film is expected to register an even smaller drop on Tuesday, according to a Box Office India report. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the film is expected to have made around Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 4.5 crore on day five of release, taking its total to over Rs 44 crore.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film had opened to Rs 9.2 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 12 .5 crore on Saturday and Rs 15.1 crore on Sunday. The film’s weekend haul stood at Rs 36.9 crore. It made another Rs 4.8 crore on Monday. JugJugg Jeeyo fell short of the opening weekend figures posted by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 55.9 crore), Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 39.4 crore) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 39.1 crore). Notably, two Hindi dubbed films–KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR–still rank as the biggest openers of the year, having made Rs 194 crore and Rs 75 crore in their first three days, respectively.

Only three (non-dubbed) Hindi films have succeeded at the box office this year–Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But there have been several notable disasters, such as Samrat Prithviraj, Heropanti 2, Bachchhan Paandey and Dhaakad.

It’s too early to predict how JugJugg Jeeyo will pan out, but the film has a steady hold during the weekdays, and a slight uptick in Maharashtra multiplexes suggests that a strong second weekend is in store. The film has received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the mature themes, but found fault with the execution. Writing for the Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta noted in her 2.5 star review, “The film falls back on the familiar Big Fat Punjabi Wedding with opulent sets and wedding naach-gaana every time things threaten to get real and spiky.”