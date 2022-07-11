scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 11, 2022

JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 130 crore mark worldwide

JugJugg Jeeyo, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, is still minting moolah at the box office.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 11, 2022 7:30:00 pm
JugJugg Jeeyo box office collectionJugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday took to his Instagram story to share that the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, which is made under the Dharma Productions’ banner, has earned over Rs 130 crore at the worldwide box office.

Earlier today, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film’s earnings at the Indian box office. He tweeted, “#JugJuggJeeyo witnesses an upward trend over the weekend… Premium multiplexes continue to attract footfalls, while mass pockets remain low… [Week 3] Fri 92 lacs, Sat 1.80 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 78.48 cr. #India biz.”

Also read |I just want to keep myself happy and occupied: Neetu Kapoor
JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

JugJugg Jeeyo managed to dominate the Hindi box office despite new releases like Rashtra Kavach Om, Rocketry The Nambi Effect and Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha.

JugJugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, hit screens on June 24. The film received mixed reviews.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: India’s new West Asia approach is a welcome break wi...
Indian roots, many career pivots, Apple Health VP knows everything finall...Premium
Indian roots, many career pivots, Apple Health VP knows everything finall...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Forex reserves & rupee’s exchange rate: What are th...

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave JugJugg Jeeyo 2.5 stars and a part of her JugJugg Jeeyo review read, “Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani film falls back on the familiar Big Fat Punjabi Wedding with opulent sets and wedding naach-gaana every time things threaten to get real and spiky.”

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

baahubali prequel
7 Years of Baahubali The Beginning: Five best sequences from the film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 11: Latest News
Advertisement