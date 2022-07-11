JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 130 crore mark worldwide

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday took to his Instagram story to share that the Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, which is made under the Dharma Productions’ banner, has earned over Rs 130 crore at the worldwide box office.

Earlier today, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film’s earnings at the Indian box office. He tweeted, “#JugJuggJeeyo witnesses an upward trend over the weekend… Premium multiplexes continue to attract footfalls, while mass pockets remain low… [Week 3] Fri 92 lacs, Sat 1.80 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 78.48 cr. #India biz.”

(Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram)

#JugJuggJeeyo witnesses an upward trend over the weekend… Premium multiplexes continue to attract footfalls, while mass pockets remain low… [Week 3] Fri 92 lacs, Sat 1.80 cr, Sun 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 78.48 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fKCgfrLMh4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2022

JugJugg Jeeyo managed to dominate the Hindi box office despite new releases like Rashtra Kavach Om, Rocketry The Nambi Effect and Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha.

JugJugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, hit screens on June 24. The film received mixed reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave JugJugg Jeeyo 2.5 stars and a part of her JugJugg Jeeyo review read, “Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani film falls back on the familiar Big Fat Punjabi Wedding with opulent sets and wedding naach-gaana every time things threaten to get real and spiky.”