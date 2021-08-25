scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
‘And it’s a wrap’: Jugal Hansraj finishes shoot of Shiv Shastri Balboa

Shiv Shastri Balboa marks Jugal Hansraj's return to movies five years after he last featured in the Sujoy Ghosh thriller Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh.

Mumbai
August 25, 2021 2:14:07 pm
Jugal HansrajJugal Hansraj's Shiv Shastri Balboa marks his sixth film with Anupam Kher. (Photo: thejugalhansraj/Instagram)

Actor Jugal Hansraj on Wednesday said he has finished filming his upcoming movie Shiv Shastri Balboa, co-starring veterans Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, in New Jersey.

Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film marks Hansraj’s return to movies five years after he last featured in the Sujoy Ghosh thriller Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh.

Shiv Shastri Balboa is billed as a “fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America”.

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video with Kher, with whom he has worked in his 2010 directorial Pyaar Impossible!, Aditya Chopra’s Mohabbatein and the 1996 romantic drama Papa Kehte Hai.

Also Read |When Jugal Hansraj replaced Saif Ali Khan in a film six days before shoot began: ‘I was shocked’

“This is the end of my sixth film with Kher saab. It was a wonderful experience, I got to learn a lot. He is very patient, taught me a lot and is always a lot of fun. Thank you sir,” Hansraj said in the clip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jugal Hansraj (@thejugalhansraj)

To which, the 66-year-old actor replied, “It was wonderful working with him for six films. We will do 60 more.”

Shiv Shastri Balboa also stars The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi and Rockstar fame Nargis Fakhri. The film is backed by Anita and Ashu Bajpay.

