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Jugal Hansraj boards Masoom: The Next Generation: ‘It’s like life coming full circle’
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently revealed that Jugal Hansraj has joined the star cast of Masoom: The Next Generation, alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi.
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is set to helm the sequel of his iconic 1983 film Masoom. The sequel, Masoom: The Next Generation, will feature Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi reprising their roles from the original movie. Now, in a recent interview, Kapur confirmed that Jugal Hansraj, who played Shah’s son Rahul as a child actor in Masoom, is also joining the star cast of Masoom 2.
The filmmaker said in a statement, “There is something profoundly beautiful about coming home, not to a place, but to a story that has stayed alive in people’s hearts for decades. Jugal was just a young boy when we made Masoom, and today, welcoming him back as an accomplished actor is both emotional and deeply fulfilling. Reuniting him with Naseer and Shabana is a reminder that some relationships transcend cinema. As we begin this new chapter, I hope audiences experience the same honesty, tenderness, and emotional truth that made Masoom so enduring.”
Jugal Hansraj made his acting debut as a child artist in Masoom. He essayed the role of an innocent boy named Rahul, whose entry into a family changes its dynamics for life. More than four decades after the film’s release, the actor is reuniting with his first director, Shekhar Kapur.
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Revisiting the legacy of Masoom, Hansraj shared his emotional reaction to reuniting with Kapur for Masoom: The Next Generation. “When Shekhar called to tell me he wanted me to be a part of the new Masoom, it made me so happy. Masoom has been a part of my life, my identity, for as long as I can remember. Even after all these years, I’m still that ‘Masoom boy.’ It’s been more than 40 years since the film was released, but people still remember the film with so much affection. I constantly get stopped by people even here in New York, and I’m told with a warm smile that their kids or grandkids listen to ‘lakdi ki kathi.’ They meet me like I’m a member of their own family. I’m glad that I can be a part of this special family again. It’s like life coming full circle.”
About Masoom sequel
Masoom: The Next Generation is a spiritual sequel to Masoom and will explore contemporary family dynamics, identity, and relationships across generations. Besides Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Jugal Hansraj, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Kapur’s daughter, Kaveri Kapur. Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman serves as the co-producer and music composer of the upcoming film. The release date of the movie hasn’t been announced yet.
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