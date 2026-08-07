Jugal Hansraj boards Masoom: The Next Generation: ‘It’s like life coming full circle’

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is set to helm the sequel of his iconic 1983 film Masoom. The sequel, Masoom: The Next Generation, will feature Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi reprising their roles from the original movie. Now, in a recent interview, Kapur confirmed that Jugal Hansraj, who played Shah’s son Rahul as a child actor in Masoom, is also joining the star cast of Masoom 2.

The filmmaker said in a statement, “There is something profoundly beautiful about coming home, not to a place, but to a story that has stayed alive in people’s hearts for decades. Jugal was just a young boy when we made Masoom, and today, welcoming him back as an accomplished actor is both emotional and deeply fulfilling. Reuniting him with Naseer and Shabana is a reminder that some relationships transcend cinema. As we begin this new chapter, I hope audiences experience the same honesty, tenderness, and emotional truth that made Masoom so enduring.”