Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan share wedding photos: ‘Kyunki shaadi ke baad sab…’

The promotions of Dharma Productions’ upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo has begun. Recently, Jug Jugg Jeeyo actors Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan shared photos from their wedding day to promote the Raj Mehta directorial.

Actors Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli also shared some wedding-related posts, albeit with a twist.

Neetu Kapoor shared a tinted photo of her wedding with late actor Rishi Kapoor, and wrote, “Mere liye shaadi ke baad sab badal gaya (Everything changed after I got married). I am starting this new journey…with your blessings Rishi ji. With you in my heart, always.❤️” Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor shared a photograph from his wedding with Sunita Kapoor and mentioned in the post: “You gave us your blessings once…now my ‘other’ family needs blessings to start a new journey kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai… (Because everything changes after a person gets married).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with longtime partner Natasha Dalal last year, also shared a photo from his special day and wrote, “Aap logo ne Iss din Hume itna pyaar diya thank u ❤️ but I need your blessings again kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai!” (You guys had given us so much love on this day, but I need your blessings again because everything changes after marriage).

Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli, who are not married, also participated in the promotional activity. Kiara shared a sweet photo of her parents’ wedding with a caption, “Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents❤️ I’ve always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai – shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai? (Everyone says things change after tying the knot, does it really change that much though?).” Kiara’s post was met with a funny response from Angad Bedi who commented, “Come, I will tell you,” along with laughter emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

On the other hand, Prajakta Koli shared a picture post of herself, looking quite puzzled. Her caption read, “Sab bolte rehte hai – shaadi kab kar rahi ho, shaadi kab kar rahi ho! Toh bas – kar rahi hoon ab. And need ALL your blessings for it and advice…kyunki shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai na? (Everyone keeps asking when am I going to get married? So, it’s settled then, I am getting married. But I just need some advice before taking the leap, because doesn’t everything change after marriage?).”

Koli’s post elicited a lot of responses. While co-star Varun Dhawan congratulated her, actor Mithila Palkar apparently didn’t seem to get that this was all in jest, and wrote, “Excuse me,” in the comments section.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a family entertainer, which will release in cinemas on June 24.