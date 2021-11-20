scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
Jug Jugg Jeeyo release date out, Karan Johar calls it a ‘celebration of family’ with fresh stills

Karan Johar also shared the first set of stills from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 20, 2021 4:40:50 pm
Jug Jugg Jeeyo stills varun dhawan kiara advaniJug Jugg Jeeyo is bank rolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. (Photo: Instagram/karanjohar)

Karan Johar on Friday revealed the release date of his upcoming production Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film has been locked for June 24, 2022. Karan also shared the motion poster on Instagram. Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and marks the acting comeback of Neetu Kapoor.

“There’s nothing like family and I always believe – we must celebrate that. The feeling, the emotion…the togetherness! #JugJuggJeeyo is a celebration of FAMILY! Coming to cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022,” Karan Johar wrote along with a clip that sets the mood of the film and suggests that Jug Jugg Jeeyo revolves around the institution of marriage.

Karan Johar also shared the first set of stills from the movie that look like clicks from a wedding sequence of Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s characters.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the family comedy-drama is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed the 2019 hit Good Newwz. The movie also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Neetu Kapoor had recently wrapped up the shooting of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She revealed the same via an Instagram post. In the picture which she posted she’s dressed up in Indian wear and sporting heena in her hands.

“Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience…made some Lovely friends.. gained confidence which was so needed at that time.. this movie will always be very special,” Neetu Kapoor wrote.

