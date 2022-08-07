JugJugg Jeeyo cast reunites for a success bash hosted by Karan Johar. Kiara Advani asks, ‘Is there a sequel in the waiting?’

August 7, 2022 11:33:12 am
The ensemble cast of Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo came together once again after the movie’s success to celebrate it at a party hosted by Karan Johar. From Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani, to Anil Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor, the star studded cast was all smiles in a photo shared by Anil Kapoor and others on their Instagram.
The star cast arrived in style with Kiara sporting white dress and pastel green blazer. Varun opted for a green jacket and Anil was flaunting his black jacket and black shades. Neetu chose a casual look and was wearing a dark grey top.
In the pictures that are doing rounds on the internet, the cast along with Karan and Raj, are seen striking the ‘Punjaabban’ pose while posing for a group photo. Kiara took to her Instagram and thanked everyone saying, “Thank you for the abundant love for our film #JugJuggJeeyo @raj_a_mehta is there a sequel in the waiting? (sic).” Alia Bhatt commented on her post saying, “It’s a biggish.” Anil too thanked everyone for all the love and wrote, “Thanks for all the love! JugJugg Jeeyo!”
Apart from Anil and Kiara, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul also thanked their fans for showering them with love. Maniesh, Prajakta Koli, director Raj Mehta, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta also attended the success party. Filmmaker Farah Khan was also present at the bash.
The movie released on June 24 and earned over Rs 100 crore at the global box office. It had a successful run in theaters before it debuted on Amazon Prime Video.
