Judgementall Hai Kya trailer: Key takeaways

Starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya was launched on Tuesday. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film has been written by Kanika Dhillon of Manmarziyan fame and focuses on two characters – Bobby and Keshav.

The two minute 40 seconds trailer gave us a sneak peek into the film and was enough to intrigue us about the plot.

Here are some key takeaways from Judgementall Hai Kya trailer

1. Murder Mystery

As the trailer opens, we are told that this is a murder mystery with two prime suspects – Kangana’s Bobby and Rajkummar’s Keshav. The voice over tells that one of them is the killer but the trailer does not give much away in terms of the culprit, instead presents a character study of Bobby.

2. Kangana Ranaut’s Bobby

Kangana Ranaut’s character is the one that drives this film, or at least that’s what we got from the trailer. She plays Bobby who is dealing with some mental health issues and is told over and over again that she is not normal. She dresses in a flamboyant way and is not scared of expressing herself. Her fascination towards her neighbour Keshav turns into an obsession which eventually makes him the sole focus of her life.

As the murder investigation ensues, things unravel and we get to know that no one is as innocent as they claim to be. There are two sides to the story as Bobby belives Keshav to be a conniving person.

3. Rajkummar Rao’s Keshav

Rajkummar Rao plays Keshav in the film and we aren’t told much about his character in this trailer. We get to know him through Bobby’s eyes and she finds him a charmer. He and Bobby aren’t dating but they engage in some healthy flirtation. This encourages Bobby’s obsession as she claims that Keshav is the culprit. Her evidence – he smoked and ate chicken but lied about it.

4. London setting

As the trailer progresses, we find that a portion of the film is set in London and this one looks like it is after the murder case. Here, Kangana and Rajkummar are sporting different looks and are more confrontational about the events that have happened.

5. Story

From what we can gather from the trailer, the plot could be a little similar to Sriram Raghavan’s Ek Hasina Thi. There too, Urmila’s character is framed for a crime that she never committed and she exacts revenge upon Saif’s character. The story here is not the same but the revenge angle seems quite plausible.

Judgementall Hai Kya releases on July 26.