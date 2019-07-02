Judgementall Hai Kya trailer: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao starrer promises to be an insane ride

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya is out and it promises a mad ride.

Advertising

The nearly three-minute clip introduces us to the two main suspects of a murder — Bobby (Kangana) and Keshav (Rajkummar Rao). While Bobby suffers from mental health issues, Rajkummar’s character is shown as someone who is manipulative and street smart.

However, by the looks of it, the movie primarily belongs to Kangana’s Bobby who seemingly becomes obsessed with Rajkummar’s Keshav. A cat-and-mouse chase ensues, but the plot details are sparse, which might be one of the best things about this video.

Watch the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya here:

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao had earlier shared screen space in the Vikas Bahl directorial Queen, which had received tremendous success.

Advertising

Judgementall Hai Kya was earlier titled Mental Hai Kya. However, after receiving severe criticism from Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), the Ekta Kapoor production venture had to change its name. The organisation claimed that the movie was trivialising mental health issues.

Kangana Ranaut had earlier said, “We are happy to get the changes made because it’s a government body and it needs to be respected. They absolutely loved the film and there were no cuts in the film. The only thing they asked for was to never use the word ‘mental’. Since last year, there were a few specific words that the Board has deemed problematic. Words like Pagla, Paagal must be avoided. Now, it’s different from what it was earlier. We have made this film very responsibly and there’s nothing derogatory about it. Even the Censor Board watched the whole film and felt the same.”

Judgementall Hai Kya releases on July 26.