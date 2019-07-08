Judgementall Hai Kya’s The Wakhra Song: Kangana and Rajkummar’s rivalry continues in this party number

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao were seen trying to outdo each other in the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya. Now, in the film’s first track titled “The Wakhra Song”, the actors are taking their rivalry one notch higher.

The makers of the dark comedy released “The Wakhra Song” on Monday. The new track is a revamped version of Badshah’s blockbuster 2015 song “Wakhra Swag”, which was originally sung by Navv Inder.

“The Wakhra Song”, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, is stylish and catchy. It has been sung by Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra and Raja Kumari. The music video shows Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao trying to get one up on each other.

Judgementall Hai Kya has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. The Ekta Kapoor production releases on July 26.