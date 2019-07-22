Judgementall Hai Kya song Kis Raste Hai Jana: The soulful track will grow on you

Toggle Menu
Judgementall Hai Kya's new soulful song 'Kis Raste Hai Jana' shows Kangana Ranaut's Bobby travelling to London. Co-starring Rajkummar Rao, the film is set to release on July 26.

Judgementall Hai Kya song Kis Raste Hai Jana has Jimmy Sheirgill and Amrita Puri sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut.

Unlike its previously released tracks, the new song from Judgementall Hai Kya titled “Kis Raste Hai Jana” is a soulful one. This time, we see a different side of Kangana Ranaut’s Bobby.

“Kis Raste Hai Jaana” shows Kangana’s character Bobby travelling to London where she enrolls herself in some dance and drama class. We also get to see Jimmy Sheirgill and Amrita Puri in the song. Through Jimmy’s perspective, we get to see how Kangana slowly come to terms with her new life and tries to forget her past.

Making a rare appearance is Judgementall Hai Kya writer Kanika Dhillon who plays a stage performer. Though she barely has anything major to do in the song, we can only hope we’ll get to see more of her in the film.

Watch | Judgementall Hai Kya song Kis Raste Hai Jana

“Kis Raste Hai Jaana” stands out for its slow rendition which is melancholic and has lyrics which are retrospective. Composed by Arjuna Harjai, the song has been crooned by the composer himself and Surabhi Dashputra.

Judgementall Hai Kya also stars Rajkummar Rao. Touted to be a black comedy, the film revolves around a murder mystery where both Kangana (Bobby) and Rajkummar (Keshav) are suspects, each one trying to accuse the other.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, Judgementall Hai Kya is set to release on July 26.

