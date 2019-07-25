Judgementall Hai Kya producer Shaailesh R Singh: Controversies don’t bring audience to theaters

Film producer Shaailesh R Singh, whose production venture Judgementall Hai Kya has made headlines for the wrong reasons, on Thursday opined that controversies no longer bring audience to theaters.

Reacting to controversies plaguing the film, Singh said, “I don’t think that the belief that ‘any publicity is good publicity’ works today. Controversies don’t bring audience to the theaters.”

Shaailesh R Singh also opened up about his journey in the industry. He said, “I have produced around 16 films, out of which 10 have been helmed by new directors. As an independent producer, what draws me to a film is just the story, nothing else. Content should have substance, whether it is a commercial or an independent film. The characters need to be relatable.”

The producer also believes that content is the king. He added, “Today the audience has access to good content. They don’t want to see a substandard product. There was a time, when, if a film didn’t have superstars, people wouldn’t want to watch it, but now things have changed. People will watch a good film in theatres no matter who’s in it. Of course, stars are an added advantage as they will give you a great opening, but eventually even they can’t save a bad film.”

Shaailesh R Singh has also kickstarted his next project Hurdang, starring Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.