Judgementall Hai Kya movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Fans praise Kangana-Rajkummar

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya has hit the screens. While not much is known about the plot as of now, we do know that Kangana will be seen essaying the role of voiceover artist Bobby, who is seemingly obsessed with Rajkummar Rao’s character Keshav.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Kangana had shared that Bobby is an extension of the actor’s own personality.

“Bobby is Kangana. So when there is a portrayal of a real-life character like Manikarnika or Jayalalithaa, you take inspiration from them. However, when it is a character which has been created out of thin air, be it Tanu, Datto, Rani or Bobby, they are an extension of you,” Kangana Ranaut said.

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, will be seen in two completely different avatars in Judgementall Hai Kya. While in the first segment of the Prakash Kovelamudi directorial, he will play the quintessential boy-next-door, in the second half of the film, we will see a more suave Rao.