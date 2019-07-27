Judgementall Hai Kya full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

The thriller film Judgementall Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao has leaked on the piracy website Tamilrockers.

Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon, Judgementall Hai Kya also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Amyra Dastur, Brijendra Kala and others.

Despite tough action against Tamilrockers, several new releases have been leaked by the infamous website. Arjun Patiala, Article 15, Spider-Man Far From Home, Oh Baby and Kabir Singh are among the more recent examples.

Judgementall has received overall positive reviews. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3 stars and wrote, “There’s a great deal of craft going on alongside in the film. Some dips aside, this is grown-up writing, making no allowance for dummies (when it starts to explain things too much, in fact, it detracts from the dreamy, trance-like, near nightmarish atmosphere in some parts).”

She further wrote, “The psychedelic, surreal touches are marvelous, with some characters flitting in and out of Bobby’s head: are they real or imaginary? A sequence in which Bobby and gang go wandering in the grungier parts of London town is suffused with inspired lunacy. We never relax, and are always on edge, just as the film intends for us to be.”