Before Judgementall Hai Kya, here’s looking at some of Bollywood’s best psychological thrillers

The trailer of Balaji’s upcoming psychological thriller Judgementall Hai Kya intrigued the audience with elements of a murder mystery. The Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut starrer touches upon mental illness but from we can tell, it looks like a psychological thriller. With the two leading characters believing that the other one has committed the murder, this Prakash Kovelamudi directorial releases on July 26.

Hindi cinema hasn’t seen that many psychological thrillers but the genre has been quite loved by the audience. Here are some of Bollywood’s best psychological thrillers:

Andhadhun (2018)

The Sriram Raghavan directorial is the story of a supposedly blind man who is a witness to a murder. Throughout the story, Ayushmann Khurrana’s character goes through phases where he is acting blind vs when he is really blind, but what is the truth? Raghavan left many questions unanswered and left it to the audience to interpret the character’s truth.

Kaun (1999)

The Ram Gopal Varma film is the story of a girl, played by Urmila Matondkar, who is alone in a house waiting for her parents to come back. Things take a turn when Manoj Bajpayee’s character knocks on her door. The events after this uncover more layers to Urmila’s character. The climax here is one of the creepiest scenes ever seen in a Hindi film.

Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

This Urmila Matondkar-Saif Ali Khan film delves deep into the revenge of a character who is wrongly framed and ends up behind bars. The Sriram Raghavan directorial introduces Matondkar as an innocent woman whose mission now is to make Khan’s character pay for his wrongdoings. The climax here is so discomforting to watch that it makes the viewer’s skin crawl.

No Smoking (2007)

Anurag Kashyap’s No Smoking is not everyone’s cup of tea but it is certainly one of the most surreal films that Hindi cinema has produced. John Abraham’s K wants to quit smoking to save his marriage. He meets Paresh Rawal’s Baba Bengali for the same and things then take a drastic and gory turn.

Ugly (2014)

A neo-noir psychological thriller by Anurag Kashyap, this film starts off as the story of a kidnapping. The psyche of a mother who is battling depression, the father and the stepfather who are at loggerheads with each other and the system that is deep-rooted in corruption are all explored here. While the film did not boast of any big names, it remains one of Kashyap’s finest works.

Woh Kaun Thi? (1964)

Starring Sadhna and Manoj Kumar, this Raj Khosla film is the story of a man who can inherit a large fortune, but there is only one condition, he has to be mentally stable. Meanwhile, he spots a mysterious woman at multiple locations which lead the audience to believe that his mental health might not be perfect.

Khamosh (1985)

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial stars Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Soni Razdan among others. An actress has apparently committed suicide on a film set and authorities are convinced that the woman took her own life. Things change when more murders happen one after the other and the killer stays unknown.

Gumnaam (1965)

Six people win a foreign trip but due to an emergency, the plane has to land at an unknown island. As soon as they deboard the flight, the plane takes off leaving them stranded. Upon investigating a nearby mansion on the island, they realise that they are all connected to a crime and will all die one by one. Directed by Raja Nawathe, the film starred Nanda and Manoj Kumar.