Jose Covaco recalls the day MTV colleague Ayushmann Khurrana decided to quit TV to chase Bollywood dreams: ‘I’m going to f**king do it’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana‘s former colleague Jose Covaco looked back their MTV days, and said that he has ‘mad respect’ for Ayushmann, who gave a successful career in television up to follow his Bollywood dreams.

In an appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, Jose said, “Ayushmann is a gem, bro, my God. Dude is so hard working” He recalled the day that Ayushmann told them that he’s going to give Bollywood a shot, without any kind of support from within the film industry.

Jose continued, “He’s meticulous, and he’s determined. Complete contrast to me. When we first started, VJ-ing days, in the same green room… This was 2009, more than 10 years ago, when he said, ‘Man, I’m going to do f**king Bollywood’. I’m going to become an actor, and I’m f**king going to do it’.”

Jose said that he asked him if he was sure, considering how well he was doing at the hosting job, but Ayushmann was determined. Jose added, “We were having a conversation, and it had already been a couple of years of him giving it his all, going for those auditions, really working his a** off… We were having a heartfelt conversation, we were all great friends, talking to each other and stuff… And I said, ‘Man, are you super sure? It’s been a while and you’re really killing it’. And he was like, ‘I will f**king do it’. And then he did it.”

Ayushmann made his debut with the hit film Vicky Donor, and is now among the most bankable stars in the Hindi film industry, having delivered hits such as Andhadhun, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Dream Girl and Bala. He was most recently seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek, both of which underperformed at the box office. He will next be seen in Doctor G and Action Hero.